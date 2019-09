A sonic, synth-driven tease to the future, “2099” once again sees Charli XCX collaborate with Troye Sivan. Rather than look back for inspiration, as they did with their 2018 hit “1999,” they’ve developed a futuristic soundscape of electronic accents and modified vocals. It captivates from the start and doesn’t let go. The track is set to close out Charli XCX’s LP Charli, released this Friday.