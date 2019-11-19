Clams Casino: In a Mirror

Clams Casino (aka Michael Volpe) turns to piano and distortion to compose a track featured on his most recent album, Moon Trip Radio. “In a Mirror,” if you’re listening on headphones or stereo speakers, will literally glitch at times, rendering one side’s output null, while amplifying the noise out of the other. It’s all a part of the track’s grand unearthing, as supple piano guides the listener through stages of booming bass and synths, ambient noise, and digitized rips. To accompany the song, Marielle Tepper (art direction), Jakub Valtar (computational art), and Ryan Dayhoff (editing) created a bright red visualizer that’s reminiscent of depictions of black holes.