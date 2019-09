Backed by a rich bassline and a select few samples, Danny Brown’s “Best Life” combines the artist’s charismatic cadence with Q-Tip’s illustrious production. It’s certainly jazz influenced but it also harkens back to the golden era of hip-hop—and Brown (aka Daniel Dewan Sewell) does far more than hold his own. “Best Life” will appear on his forthcoming album uknowhatimsayin¿, out on 4 October via WARP.