Extensions Planned for NYC’s High Line

An L-shaped extension to NYC’s High Line is set to connect the elevated park to the just-opened Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station. Currently the High Line reaches 10th Ave and 30th St, but an extra 1200 feet (366 meters) will bring it to 31st St between 9th and 10th Ave—where the Manhattan West development exists, a block from Moynihan Train Hall. The intention is to provide a central, commuter-friendly path into the park, which currently runs along Manhattan’s far west side. The project is set to cost $60 million, and will be funded by New York State, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Friends of the High Line and Brookfield Property Partners. Governor Cuomo, who announced the expansion this week, hasn’t mention when work will begin and as Gothamist notes, it’s “not immediately clear what role city agencies would play in the approval process.” Read more there.

Image courtesy of Office of Gov Andrew Cuomo