FKA twigs: home with you

From her forthcoming album, Magdalene (out 8 November on Young Turks), FKA twigs’ new song “home with you” is dark and distorted, but brimming with moments of piano-led brightness. “I didn’t know that you were lonely / If you’d have just told me / I’d be home with you,” she sings over piano, strings and sprawling bass, as the song progresses into something quite ethereal. The release, she says, “reinforced my reoccurring suspicion that when I’m in doubt, I should follow my gut and go home.”