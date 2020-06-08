A Simple Guide to Contacting Your Representatives

Voting and protesting are important, but another effective way to make your voice heard is by contacting your representative. While it sounds easy enough, many are thrown off by wondering just how to do so. Hannah Smothers at VICE has made “The World’s Most Basic Guide to Contacting Your Reps” which explains how to search for and find the best contacts depending on the cause, and then how to find relevant scripts and templates to make the process even simpler—especially for those who lack the confidence to write or call in their own words. Smothers says (and we can attest), “It’s worth mentioning that once you start calling reps, it’s easy to become… obsessed with calling your reps.” Not just now, but always. Read the full guide at VICE.

