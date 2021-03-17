Hiatus Kaiyote feat. Arthur Verocai: Get Sun

Melbourne-based band Hiatus Kaiyote just signed to Flying Lotus-helmed label Brainfeeder, announced the new album Mood Valiant (set for release early this summer) and released their first new music since 2018, “Get Sun.” Featuring Brazilian composer/arranger Arthur Verocai, the song ebbs and flows with vibrancy; its last couple of minutes sprinkled with improv-sounding keys, ab-libs from front-woman Nai Palm, bird calls, fuzzy effects, glinting synths and more.