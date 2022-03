A match made in heaven, Hiatus Kaiyote has been remixed by Georgia Anne Muldrow. With soaring synths balanced by a murky, squelchy bass line, the reimagined “Get Sun” sounds like it’s from another era—maybe another planet. The super-funky rework will appear on the upcoming Mood Variant—a collection of remixes from the Australian band’s Mood Valiant album—which is set for an April release.