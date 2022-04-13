JOYFULTALK: Ballad In 9

Canadian recording artist JOYFULTALK (aka multidisciplinary artist, musician and composer Jay Crocker) opens the door to an atmospheric, experimental jazz journey with his latest release, “Ballad In 9.” From Crocker’s forthcoming album, Familiar Science (out 6 May), the sublime sonic blend floats angelic, processed vocals over pronounced percussion and an alluring alto saxophone part contributed by Nicola Miller, which was recorded in one take. Altogether, it’s a wildly imaginative soundscape.