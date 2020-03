Inspired by Afrobeat artist Dele Sosimi, KOKOROKO’s “Carry Me Home” mixes Nigerian rhythms with jazz influences to form a hypnotic tune. It’s upbeat, groovy and wildly infectious. “Before melody or harmony, there’s rhythm,” Sheila Maurice-Grey, KOKOROKO’s band leader, says of the release. “Carry Me Home” has just a few vocals, but breathy harmonizing adds layers and leaves space for an ebbing and flowing saxophone.