Lena Hall: Piece of My Heart

Very few possess the vocal chops necessary to cover a Janis Joplin song; even fewer can imbue such a cover with the fire of the late icon. Actor and singer Lena Hall—Tony-winner and cast member of TNT’s Snowpiercer TV show—demonstrates both in her ferocious take on “Piece of My Heart.” Off her new covers album, The Villa Satori: Growing up Haight Ashbury (which she refers to as from a cabaret show about her childhood), the Joplin number falls among impassioned versions of songs by The Beatles, Radiohead and Alanis Morissette.