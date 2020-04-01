Amber Mark: Heart-Shaped Box (Nirvana Cover)

NYC-based Amber Mark’s cover of Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box” is so radically different from the 1993 version that it’s almost unrecognizable at first. Reimagined as a funky, simmering R&B tune, the song is a far cry from its grunge origins. Mark says that her newfound approach to working on music is the only positive to come from our current, collective isolation. “All the pressure I normally feel when working on music is lifted. And I just have this ‘f**k it’ mentality. People get to really see you in your most bare state and vice versa. That’s the beauty in the music I’m making right now. It’s just me whipping up whatever I’m feeling,” she says.