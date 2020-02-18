The Mental Magic of Paramedical Tattoos

Tattoos, though cosmetic in nature, have a diverse and longstanding history of significant purpose. For Eternal Ink Tattoo Studio owner Eric Catalano, an unexpected request led to a moment of discovery: while tattooing fingernails on a man that lost the tips of two fingers in a construction accident, he realized the restorative power of a new medium dubbed paramedical tattooing. Since, he’s tattooed discolored or malformed parts of lips to match the rest, added areolas onto the breasts of cancer survivors, and illustrated plenty more fingernails. And he does it all at no cost to the recipient thanks to a successful GoFundMe campaign. Read more about the confidence-healing medium at The New York Times.

Via nytimes.com Posted on