With his characteristic charismatic flow, MIKE delivers “Not Curse Lifted (Rivers of Love),” a lyrical whirlwind that runs just over a minute and thirty seconds. The smooth track appears on the NYC-based rapper’s latest album, Beware of the Monkey (out today), which MIKE produced entirely under his DJ Blackpower moniker. The release comes with a clever, kinetic music video directed by Ryosuke Tanzawa.