Navy Blue (aka skateboarder, artist and model Sage Elsesser) balances light and darkness on his newest track, “Moment Hung.” The Jacob Rochester-produced song relies on a slow-burning, laidback beat, while Elsesser addresses heavy subjects without dimming the song’s energy. “I’m moving graciously through all the nonsense,” his first verse begins. This line embodies the track, which was released alongside a Ryosuke Tanzawa-directed visual treatment via Freedom Sounds.