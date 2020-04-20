Mister Green + Sonos: “High Vibrations” Playlist

In celebration of 420, Mister Green and hi-fi audio company Sonos collaborated on a “High Vibrations” playlist that fuses genres, places contrasting tracks back-to-back, and flows with unexpected synergy. “Beautiful sounds to enjoy at any time, but perhaps even more-so if you are being festive. You could start playing it at 4:20PM, but it will also work just as well at 10:15AM,” Mister Green founder Ariel Stark-Benz says. Cosmic, calming, transportive, and entrancing, “High Vibrations” is a journey worth enjoying—loudly.