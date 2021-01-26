Photay feat. golda may: Villain

Woodstock, NY-based producer Photay crafted his newest single, “Villain,” featuring vocalist golda may, using a mix of dramatic elements and eclectic electronic sounds. The video—directed and animated by Sarina Nihei—doubles down on the track’s psychedelic vibe by drawing the audience into the adventures of a young character and their cast of fictional friends: two furry guardians, a synchronized squad of similar figures, melting dogs and more. “Golda and I wrote this song together in 2018 after I arrived home from a long stint of touring,” Photay (aka Evan Shornstein) wrote in an Instagram post. “The tranquility of that sunny autumn day is distilled within these three minutes 53 seconds forever.”
