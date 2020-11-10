Photay: Pressure

Part electronic, part global funk, Photay’s “Pressure” focuses on strings and vocals, with plenty of creative percussion—lending it a genre-bending uniqueness. Photay (aka Evan Shornstein) cites Aphex Twin as an early inspiration and the catalyst for him to experiment with drums, turntablism and composition. Since then, he has explored sampling and drawn inspiration from countless musical styles from all over the world. Waking Hours (released this June), features “Pressure” and is the Woodstock, New York artist’s debut album on independent label Mexican Summer. He offers this explanation for his first-ever recorded vocals: “Please find a collection of lyrical reminders and mantras within, intended for repetitive use in the years and decades to come.”