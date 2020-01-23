Pigalle Basketball Court’s 2020 Makeover

The beloved Pigalle basketball court (located on Rue Duperré in Paris’ 9th Arrondissement) has received a makeover, the first since its bright gradient look from three years ago. The Pigalle brand (founded and helmed by Stéphane Ashpool) joined forces again with creative agency ILL-Studio and Nike for the gaming-inspired refresh, which features only recycled materials and”blocks of color intertwined with graphic icons, including arrows, plus signs, and target symbols.” Shades of blue, along with splashes of peach, plum and lavender have been used. The court, which used to be a parking lot, is once again open to the public. See more photos by Alex Penfornis at designboom.

