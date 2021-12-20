Pom Pom Squad feat. Matthew Caws: Popular

After tweeting at alternative rock band Nada Surf and then going on tour with them, Pom Pom Squad have teamed up with the band’s frontman Matthew Caws to recreate the band’s 1996 hit single, “Popular.” While the single and accompanying music video are almost identical (shot in the same exact location, Bayonne High School, with the lead singer playing different high school roles), Pom Pom front-woman Mia Berrin’s laidback vocals breathe refreshing life into an iconic song.