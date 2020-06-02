Practices for Safe Protesting

Protesting and mobilizing together surpasses the value of social media posts in solidarity. There is work to be done offline; some of it visible, some not. Standing up for Black individuals can be effective in combatting brutality and the systemic belittling of Black bodies. New York City’s 14th Congressional District Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared the proper practices for in-person protests and marches, as they unfold in cities across the US. From wearing masks and carrying water (and bringing extras) to turning your phone to airplane mode or off entirely, the list offers insight on how to act in solidarity safely. “Follow the directions of grassroots Black organizers,” she reminds her followers. See more on her Instagram.

