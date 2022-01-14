Raveena: Rush

An upbeat pop-inflected R&B track inspired by ’80s Bollywood soundtracks, “Rush” by singer-songwriter Raveena comes accompanied by a colorful video directed by the songstress and Munachi Osegbu. Carried by Raveena’s pretty, featherweight vocals, the song was written a few years back and she says it represents the “genesis of exploring a more intense marriage between Bollywood sounds and the pop/R&B music. The song and video are centered around a character I created named Asha, a Punjabi space princess who is transported to a distant planet and learns highly advanced spiritual intelligence from the beings that live there.”