ROZET: RIGAMAROLE

Accompanied by a cinematic self-directed music video, ROZET’s “RIGAMAROLE” acts as a response to current societal trends and tribulations. “I looked up and found myself fed up with society around me,” the Texas-based artist explains in a release. “To keep from projecting my frustrations onto others I started texting myself a combination of poetry and questions for the gods, deities and universe. But, one day I reached a limit. I sent myself this text that I later titled ‘RIGAMAROLE,’ a word which represents nonsensical, meaningless commotion and procedures often used to confuse people. I say ‘NO MORE RIGAMAROLE’ because I was tired of feeling stuck in this repetitive loop of injustice and misinformation. I wanted to be heard and with the current state of society I know much of the world feels the exact same.” Raucous yet refined, “RIGAMAROLE” is a statement heard loud and clear. It’ll appear on ROZET’s forthcoming debut EP, Torso Tales.