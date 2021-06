A delightfully genre-defying bop, “HUH?” by Serena Isioma (who garnered a bunch of attention for their music on TikTok) combines R&B, pop, funk and more for a glorious celebration of authenticity, self-love and identity. With nostalgic elements and Isioma’s melodic raps, the song feels undeniably triumphant. “I will not stop this gay shit / haters mad cause I’m young, Black, and famous,” they rhyme, with same the charming bravado that saturates the track.