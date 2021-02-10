Vans Launches Livestream Broadcast Platform, Channel 66

Broadcasting live on weekdays from New York City, Chicago, Mexico City and Los Angeles, Vans’ new digital broadcast platform, Channel 66, will host DJ sets and musical performances, talks and workshops, across cultural categories. Much like their live venues and event series, the Vans livestream network aims to inspire communities and support local artists and creatives. Friday nights will host marquee performances—and talent already booked includes Channel Tres, Vic Mensa, Serena Isioma, Vans pro skater Daniel Lutheran and more. Read more at Billboard or watch now at vans.com/channel66.

Image courtesy of Vans