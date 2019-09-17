The Delirians, Katzù Oso, É Arenas, Mariachi Lindas Mexicanas + Ulises Lozano: Los Ángeles Lindo Y Querido

Several Mexican-American musicians unite for “Los Ángeles Lindo Y Querido,” a three-track EP—and mashup compilation, produced by Ulises Lozano— that celebrates bicultural identity. Commissioned by Tecate, the collaborative project draws attention to Mexican-Americans’ influence on the culture of Los Angeles, and pride over Mexican roots and Mexican Independence Day. The mashup’s diverse sonic spectrum reflects many genres, but all of them toast to the same spirit.