The Return of the Airship

Despite the disastrous Hindenburg crash in 1937, airships today prove greener and equally as fast as maritime travel—even if using them seems ambitious and unlikely. Plenty of companies are surveying the prospects of airships once again. To reduce the carbon emissions of the transportation sector (23% of worldwide greenhouse gas production comes from the industry), airships, particularly solar-powered ones, could be replacements and carry the load of traditional maritime routes. Researchers and developers remain divided on the feasibility of constructing a cargo airship that’s “five times as long as the Empire State Building is tall,” equipped with very few controls, and aerodynamic. Read more at Popular Mechanics.

