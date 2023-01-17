Yaeji: For Granted

Prolific producer Yaeji has been releasing music since 2016, on breakout EPs, as singles, remixes, collaborations and a full-length mixtape WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던. Now, the Queens-born artist is poised to release her debut album, With A Hammer (out 7 April), and shares its first single, “For Granted.” The song opens with a pop-leaning melody and sweet vocals that erupt into frenetic drum and bass. Accompanied by a self-directed music video, “For Granted” is a chill yet energetic listen, perfectly punctuated with off-kilter elements (including vocal sound effects).