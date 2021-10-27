Yaeji + OHHYUK: 29

Singer, DJ and producer Yaeji (aka Kathy Yaeji Lee) teams up with OHHYUK (aka Oh Hyuk) from Seoul-based indie-rock band Hyukoh on two new songs, “29” and “Year to Year.” The former begins with playful percussion before a hulking, fuzzy bass line and synthetic drums appear, only to give way to a buoyant indie tune. The two artists credit each other with helping overcome a kind of creative slump, with Yaeji saying, “When I was feeling a bit stuck and stagnant with music, Hyuk helped me find the joys of creating again, and this was my first time collaborating with someone so closely on music.” While Hyuk says, “Yaeji and I first started to jam when Yaeji visited Seoul last summer. At that time, I was experiencing a kind of ‘musician’s block’ and the jams with Yaeji acted as a catalyst for me and brought back the joy of working on music again.” The duo worked with directors DQM and Nam Eunuk for the songs’ videos.