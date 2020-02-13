Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing Unveil a Two-Part Collaboration

Scroll down to see more content

Debuting this week, Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing‘s on- and off-land vehicles are an aesthetic pairing rooted in attention to detail and unprecedented power. The brands’ 12th collaboration to date, the one-of-one G63 and 59’ Tirranna were unveiled at the 2020 Miami International Boat Show on Key Biscayne. We had the opportunity to go for a ride in the AMG Edition race boat and it did not disappoint.

Cigarette is known for their blistering performance and is raising the bar for speedboats with the Tirranna, fusing luxurious features typically found only on leisure yachts. Positioned at the boat’s stern, six outboard supercharged 4.6-liter V8 Mercury Racing 450R engines produce 2,700 total horsepower—in simpler terms, these motors propel the boat to a top speed of 80mph. There’s room for 26 passengers to sit on deck, a premium JL Audio sound system that can overpower the engine noise, indoor and outdoor kitchens and a comfortable cabin for overnights or inclement weather.

Our high-speed demo is impressive: the 40,000-pound (including fuel) beast slices through Biscayne Bay and open waters with ease, delivering a smooth—albeit windy—ride. And when it’s time to stop, the boat’s weight slows us in seconds but its perfect balance prevents inertia from thrusting us forward. Most exciting for those who can get a bit green on a rocking boat is the Seakeeper gyrostabilizer which reduces wave-induced movement by over 80% while sitting idle on the water.

The color, material and trim on the Tirranna match the G63—a flawlessly painted metallic black exterior, and macchiato beige and dark blue leather interior. Highly usable digital controls are integrated at the helm, but there’s also an iPad-based interface for passengers to control lighting, sound and even monitor many of the boat’s systems.

For those who want a look at the G63 and the Tirranna, they will be on display at the Miami International Boat Show until 17 February. And if you have to ask, you probably can’t afford them, but the answer is: over $3 million for the pair.

Images by Michael Shaffer, courtesy of Mercedes-Benz