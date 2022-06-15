Milan Design Week 2022: Sit Here

Scroll down to see more content

To walk through Milan Design Week, whether in the halls of the Salone del Mobile trade show or across the citywide exhibits that comprise Fuorisalone, is to learn the difference that a line makes. Chairs—some of the most common home furnishings—vary so much due to material, craftsmanship and quality. But it’s the lines that compose their unique silhouettes that define their significance and one degree of difference sometimes separates the ordinary from the extraordinary. The lines of the following five chairs astound, as do many of their technical qualities.

Tom Dixon

During Milan Design Week, CH favorite Tom Dixon celebrated his eponymous design brand’s 20th anniversary with a collection (aptly entitled TWENTY) that’s brimming with future-forward adaptations of 20 of his most renowned pieces. Most fascinating among them, Dixon’s three Accretion chairs were grown underwater. This was done through an electrified process that allowed the metal frames to accumulate calcium carbonate, lending a surreal texture.

Louis Vuitton Objets Nomades

Among this year’s whimsical, experimental Objets Nomades collection, Louis Vuitton’s annual collaboration with contemporary designers, no piece of furniture warranted as much attention as the Campana Brothers’ Bulbo chair. Equal parts a nest and a throne, the artful creation pairs a leather shell with a plush fabric interior.

B&B Italia

Covered in a peculiar pattern of hand-drawn mushrooms (named “Fungi Forest”), B&B Italia‘s collaboration with Stella McCartney honors the 50th anniversary of the brand’s iconic Le Bambole armchair, designed in 1972 by Mario Bellini. It’s the Italian furniture manufacturer’s first fashion collaboration and a most comfortable creation to settle into.

Bohinc Studio at Alcova

The Peaches collection, presented at the independent design fair Alcova by Bohinc Studio (founded but Lara Bohinc), includes the extra-large and super-voluptuous Big Girl Chair. Inspired by women’s curves, the delightfully shapely creation is composed of a wooden frame that’s been padded with a foam layer for comfort.

Resident by Philippe Moulain

From Auckland, New Zealand-based studio Resident and acclaimed British Canadian designer Philippe Malouin, the upholstered Sacha Chair (in colorways both bright and classic), maximizes minimal design. The simple geometries of the piece are punctuated by the unique and functional folded backrest, which offers a visual pop.

Hero image courtesy of Tom Dixon