New York Public Library’s Massive Renovation

The beloved New York Public Library has undergone a massive $200 million renovation that’s resulted in an extra 180,000 square feet of space and amenities. Across the street from the well-known Stephen A Schwarzman location (replete with the familiar marble lions) now sits the new Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library which features “an increase in public seating areas, a whole floor dedicated to children, a new business center, a learning center, and last but definitely not least: a new rooftop terrace.” Architect Francine Houben (of Mecanoo) helmed the project, and first did extensive research that included interviewing staff at the institution, speaking with members and studying data on the usage of space at the library. From the street, the building blends into its Fifth Ave surroundings, but step away one will see a striking 43-foot-high atrium, a space that’s open to the public and boasts a cafe and garden. Find out more at Architectural Digest.

Image courtesy of NYPL and John Bartelstone