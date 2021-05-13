Toshiko Mori’s Brooklyn Public Library Central Branch Renovation

The National Register of Historic Places-listed art deco Central Branch of the Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) underwent a two-year interior renovation by architect Toshiko Mori. As part of a phased reopening of NYC libraries, visitors will be able to access Mori’s refresh, which includes a bright and spacious “New and Noteworthy” book gallery of topical works (right up front) and a community space called the Civic Commons, which will be a resource for “services and organizations that facilitate participation in public life,” according to the BPL. This includes hosting civic events, “in partnership with organizations like with Brooklyn Voters Alliance, Immigrant Justice Corps, and the NYC Department of Health,” according to The Architect’s Newspaper. Read more about Mori’s refresh, and see more images, there.

Image courtesy of Gregg Richards