New York Public Library + Gothamist’s Love Letter to NYC

Online publication Gothamist is collaborating with the New York Public Library for a love letter to NYC and now requests contributions from those who inhabit the city. “The heart and soul of the city has always been the New Yorkers who populate it,” writes Jen Carlson, “And this year, as some publications focused on those fleeing the city, we spoke to New Yorkers who stayed.” For the month of December, Gothamist will publish photos, essays, poems and more submissions from readers along with an NYC-centric item from the NYPL’s collection. Simply send your entry to tips@gothamist.com (using DEAR NYC as the subject line) to add to this collective love letter to the weird and wonderful New York City. Read more at Gothamist.

Image “Washington Square Park” by Anthony Velonis, courtesy of NYPL