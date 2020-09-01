The Redesigned + Re-engineered Rolls-Royce Ghost

Scroll down to see more content

Unveiled today, the new Rolls-Royce Ghost maintains the minimal spirit of previous marques, despite being decidedly different. Hot on the heels of the brand’s Spirit of Ecstasy redesign (helmed by Marina Willer at London’s Pentagram agency), this vehicle exists as an entirely redesigned and re-engineered iteration of the decade-old Ghost—and the most technologically advanced car in Rolls-Royce’s fleet.

While ultra-luxurious (predictions for cost are approximately $300,000+) the new Ghost represents what Rolls-Royce calls “post opulent” design. Torsten Müller-Ötvös—the carmaker’s CEO—says, “It distills the pillars of our brand into a beautiful, minimalist, yet highly complex product that is perfectly in harmony with our Ghost clients’ needs and perfectly in tune with the times.”

With all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering (a first for the brand), the car boasts a Planar suspension system which increases the car’s agility and reduces noise, benefiting all those inside. Also keeping the car quiet: some 220 pounds of sound insulation, double-glazing and felt insulation. Designers even looked toward windshield wipers and air vents for sound reduction within the almost-18-foot-long machine boasting a turbocharged V12 engine.

The doors open and close electronically, and the interior features the now-signature starlight headliner—creating a starry night above passengers. With an emphasis on wood and leather elements inside, the Ghost has various specifically designed finishes within.

While this vehicle is undoubtedly lavish and expensive, the designers have made decisions that create an overall more subtle version than its predecessor. From the lighting on the grille and the almost-floating Spirit of Ecstasy on the outside, to the reduction of logos and visible stitching inside, these seemingly small choices result in a more understated—but still remarkably grand—vehicle.

