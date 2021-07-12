The World’s Biggest Astronomy Museum to Open in China

Set to open 18 July, the 420,000-square-foot Shanghai Science and Technology Museum is set to be the largest museum in the world dedicated to astronomy. The building, designed by Ennead Architects, mimics the institution’s focus on space; its form is void of “straight lines or right angles, echoing the geometry of the universe and the dynamic energy of celestial movement.” Along with a massive sphere at its center, the building’s design creates a connection between visitors and the cosmos, thanks to cleverly placed atriums, windows and arched paths. Find out more about the science-inspired structure at designboom.

Image courtesy of Arch-Exist