Shanghai’s Centre Pompidou x West Bund Museum Project Opens This Week

Inside Shanghai’s David Chipperfield–designed West Bund Museum, acclaimed Paris contemporary art museum Centre Pompidou will curate exhibitions and provide work from its own collection (for, at least, the next five yeas). According to the Pompidou, it’s an act of “museum diplomacy,” the “largest ever cultural exchange” between France and China thus far. Part of its goal is to raise the prestigious institution’s profile outside of France, and foster dialogue. That said, in order for work to stay up inside the 27,000 square feet of exhibition space, it will have to receive approval from Chinese censorship authorities—with local officials already requesting the replacement of some pieces in the debut exhibition, “The Shape of Time.” Read more at the New York Times.

