Time’s Top 100 Inventions of 2020

Annually, Time Magazine publishes a list of their favorite products released that year. For 2020, the publication’s 100 Best Inventions includes available items and prototypes from 24 categories including Sustainability, Wellness, Augmented Reality and Accessibility. The magazine’s editors made a concerted effort to include products that change how we live. These entries offer practical solutions to problems like more affordable higher education, making rough terrain manageable for power chairs, muting background noise for conference calls, improving the success rate of surgeries and beyond. See the full list on their site.

