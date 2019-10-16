Virgin Galactic Unveils Suits for Space Tourism Flights

A departure from the uniforms that NASA astronauts require for trips beyond Earth’s atmosphere, the spacesuits ticketed passengers will wear on Virgin Galactic’s flights are comfy, blood-flow-regulating, and designed by Under Armour. “The big difference between suits of the past and this suit is that those suits were to perform a task, and this suit is to enjoy and savor space on your own terms, in a bespoke way,” Beth Moses, of Virgin Galactic, told Quartz at the unveiling. These suits are also a part of history, and a souvenir that’s included with the price of admission—which is $250K. See more at Quartz.

