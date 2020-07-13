Bas Sterwijk’s AI-Generated Portraits of Historical Figures

Amsterdam-based freelance photographer Bas Sterwijk utilized GAN (generative adversarial network) technology through the program artbreeder to construct the hyper-realistic photographs of famous historical figures for his A.I. Generated Portraits series. Sterwijk feeds the deep-learning network numerous images—often of paintings or sculptures—and then edits the resulting “genuine portrait.” From Queen Elizabeth and Jesus to Michelangelo’s David and Van Gogh, the photographer’s subjects come to life in a startling way. See the images at designboom.

Via designboom.com Posted on