BrainGate’s Wireless Human-Brain-to-Computer Interface Succeeds

With a mission to turn thought into action for people who have lost mobility due to neurological disorders or paralysis, neurotechnology company BrainGate has successfully demonstrated “the first instances of high-bandwidth wireless interfacing between human test subjects and a tablet computer.” This means that a user was able to transmit brain signals at a “single-neuron resolution and in full broadband fidelity” without the need for wiring or a decoding device. This advancement could enhance the way human neural signals are received and translated, in order to type, compute and control movement. Read more at Input Magazine.

Image courtesy of BrainGate