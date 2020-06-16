Brightline’s Digital Therapy Platform for Children

Launching for kids in the San Francisco Bay Area, the platform Brightline connects children with “psychiatrists, therapists, and coaches who can provide one-on-one tele-therapy,” Fast Company explains. Their efforts are to manage the stress and trauma from changes to school, in the home and socially. During the pandemic, the tech company is waiving its monthly fee so that parents only pay the healthcare professionals—a move that makes therapy, a luxury, more accessible. Right now, sessions are available for children ages six to 10—with expansion coming soon. Read more about the organization, its future in-person locations and their mission at Fast Company.

