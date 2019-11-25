Buzzbar’s SAD Lamp Serves Shoreditch

Scroll down to see more content

One in three people suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), and women are 70% more likely to suffer than men. In London, Buzzbar (the walk-in digital and marketing production service) has responded to these statistics by creating the world’s largest SAD lamp for passers-by to up their serotonin levels on the way to and from work.

Dubbed “Wellness Window,” the idea was inspired following a friend of Buzzbar’s CEO, Anna Downey, being diagnosed with SAD. “She was a different person,” Downey tells us. “And the stats around SAD are shocking. Buzzbar already brightens up one of the busiest intersections of London; the Lumie installation takes this to the next level. We’re hoping that the installation will help hundreds of thousands of Londoners and visitors from around the world. People seem to be enjoying it… We’ve had a few locals having coffee breaks in front of the lamp.”

Creating the lamp took 10 hours, as the angles have to be just right for maximum absorption potential. The installation has been created using 20 Vitamin L Lumie SAD lamps in the heart of Shoreditch. Thousands of commuters and tourists will be exposed to the 10,000 Lumens of each device as they pass Buzzbar’s London HQ. The window will also sport motivational messages, wellness offers and morning perks from start-ups like the micro-gifting platform, Huggg. The window also has a positive environmental impact thanks to Buzzbar using climate start-up, offset.earth, which plants trees and funds climate crisis solutions.

The “Wellness Window” is located at 32 Shoreditch High St, Hackney and will light up early mornings and evenings until 2 January 2020.

Images courtesy of Buzzbar