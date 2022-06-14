Chevrolet Enters the NFT Space With a Neon Green Corvette

Scroll down to see more content

Today, Chevrolet enters the web3 space, releasing a one-of-one 2023 Corvette Z06-inspired NFT, and the winning bidder will get the actual car too. The bold artwork was created by xsullo, aka artist Nick Sullo, who has depicted the car zooming through a cyberpunk-style city.

The car’s bright neon green exterior not only pops in the artwork, it will also be the vehicle’s real-life colorway, called Minted Green. Chevrolet has promised not to paint any other Corvette 2023 Z06s this same hue. The “Own The Color” auction will take place at NFT marketplace SuperRare, on 20-24 June; bids are accepted in Ethereum only.

Images courtesy of Chevrolet