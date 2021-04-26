First Color Photo of Mars Taken by Aerial Vehicle

The first color photo of Mars taken by an aerial vehicle—the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter, which hovered 17 feet (or 5.2 meters) above the surface—has been published by NASA. In the image, one can see track marks that the Perseverance Mars rover made on the dusty, rocky terrain. The upper right portion of the image reveals a peek of the horizon. While it’s not the first image to come from the Red Planet, it’s a new perspective—and an exciting one. See the full image at NASA.

Image courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech