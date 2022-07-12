Japanese Scientists Propose New Artificial Gravity Architecture for Space Habitats

Developed by a research team from Kyoto University’s SIC Manned Cosmology Research Center and the construction firm Kajima Corporation, “The Glass” is a 1,300-foot-tall artificial gravity living facility concept. By making a complete rotation every 20 seconds, the habitat is able to use centrifugal force to mimic the gravity conditions of Earth. Inside, the scientists have attempted to approximate other Earth-like living conditions, as well. The team believes it’s possible to assemble a prototype on the moon or Mars by 2050. They’ve also begun to develop the interplanetary transportation system required to move such a structure. Read more about this inspiring vision of the future, and watch a video, over at Quartz.

Image courtesy of Kajima Corporation