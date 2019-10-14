Space-Ready Rockets Made by AI-Powered Robots

Within LA-based rocket-maker Relativity’s factory space you’ll find a handful of the largest metal 3D printers in the world working around the clock—as they’re commanded by AI. One 30-foot-tall machine, equipped with two massive robotic arms, is in charge of building rockets up to 95% completion—with wiring, rubber finishing parts and a few other assets to be handled manually. But this isn’t merely an instance of incredible printing innovation: Relativity’s design team had to reimagine how rockets are made and put together. Ultimately, the entire construction process needed to simplified and streamlined to allow for it all to be finished in under 60 days. The first of these rockets is set to fly in 2021. Read more at Wired.

Via wired.com Posted on