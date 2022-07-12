Webb’s First Deep Field Image Provides An Astounding View

A super-sharp image of space has been taken by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, showing thousands of galaxies in just a tiny section of the universe. The shot (known as Webb’s First Deep Field) is a composite made from images taken at different wavelengths over 12.5 hours and shows a galaxy cluster called SMACS 0723. Every object—from the faint, tiny dots to the bright, odd-shaped forms—is a galaxy (aside from those with “spikes,” which are stars). “If you held a grain of sand on the tip of your finger at arm’s length, that is the part of the universe that you’re seeing,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson says. “Just one little speck of the universe.” Over the next few decades, Webb will provide more images and fundamentally affect how we understand the universe—and our existence within it.

Image courtesy of NASA, ESA, CSA and STScI