“Cosmic Fingerprint” Captured by James Webb Telescope

Emanated by the duo of stars called the Wolf-Rayet 140 system, 17 dust rings thousands of light years away have been captured by the James Webb Telescope. The image of these concentric dust loops is stunning, and resembles a “cosmic fingerprint” which has been created because “wind from the other star sweeps the gas into lanes and you have enough of the material close together that it condenses into dust,” explains Dr Olivia Jones—Webb fellow at the UK Astronomy Technology Centre. “Not only is this a spectacular image but this rare phenomenon reveals new evidence about cosmic dust and how it can survive in the harsh space environments.” Find out more at The Guardian.

Image courtesy of NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, JPL-Caltech