A Labyrinth of Excitement at the Broadwick Soho

Courtesy of James McDonald

A love letter to the maximalist nature of London, the Broadwick Soho hotel has opened. It’s a space that enchants from the moment you walk through the pastel pink front door to enter the jazzed-up canvas of designer Martin Brudnizki, who says, “It has been especially touching to work on such an interesting and awe-inspiring project as our first complete hotel design in London.” Brudnizki says he intended to bring a destination to life where travelers and locals come “to make memories.”

This seductive hotel was conceived by Noel Hayden as an ode to his mother, Jackie, and father, Noel. With this in mind, Hayden brought a group of friends on board to help turn his vision into reality and create the ultimate, luxury hotel and neighborhood hangout in the city center—with nods to his family subtly integrated throughout the space.

The interiors capture the wild energy of London’s most storied neighborhood in which extravagant and maximalist elements such as eclectic colors, groovy fabrics and dazzling finishes are reminiscent of the “disco-days of Studio 54, and the jazz bars of the swinging 1960s.” But Brudnizki also introduces a melting pot of made-in-Italy items and British eccentricity, “honoring the history of Soho, known as the Little Italy of the 1970s,” seamlessly interweaving Murano lighting, upholstered fabrics, Deruta ceramics and Carrara marble to playful fabrics, motifs and 350 pieces of British Modern Art distributed throughout the hotel.

The Broadwick Soho is set out as a labyrinth in which each door leads to a new and exciting room: from the reception you wander through to Bar Jackie, a cafè with an all-day dining concept and excellent bomboloni (Italian cream-filled donuts). From here you walk through to Nook, a secret cove for hotel guests only—where you can take a seat on the glamorous, upholstered armchairs by the crackling fire and savor your favorite drink under the coffered tent ceiling. Tucked away in the gold, mirror-plated cabinet is a turntable with a selection of records purchased on the very street of the hotel.

Take the stairs down to Dear Jackie, a new dimension of nighttime glamour. Seductive Murano chandeliers hang from the ceiling, red silk wraps around the walls and velvety booths nestle in intimate alcoves for a night of Italian extravaganza. Gourmands will love the Sheep’s Milk Ricotta Mezzaluna with zesty Sicilian lemon, but the Lemon Brûlée Tart with Mascarpone Ice cream will undoubtedly tantalize everyone’s taste buds.

The intermediate floors are home to 57 rooms and suites, surprisingly sober compared to the communal areas that, as Brudnizki explains, “while still enchanting, provide a restorative stay.” Gentle, soothing wall colors coordinate with bespoke furnishing, soft velvets, retro floral carpets and the prettiest bedside table lamps. Many of those furnishings—such as the elephant mini bars in the suites, hand-crafted by artisans in Jaipur—are produced by talented craftspeople across the globe. But it’s the attention to detail everywhere that strikes guests—from a super-stocked mini bar (they even have supplements to tone down your hangover); an iPad for ordering room service; various charging docks for USB, USB-C, European and UK plugs; and the signature oud-y scent that lingers in the corridors and that’s placed by your pillow at turn down.

One lift takes you to Flute, the rooftop bar with a wraparound outdoor terrace that looks across to the London Eye. Inside, captivating interiors are reminiscent of glamorous disco ambiance: animal-print upholstery, cork walls and mirrored ceilings united by an extravagant palm-frond carpet that wraps around the dazzling, back-lit white onyx bar top hat shimmers and reflects in the ceiling above. Here, bartenders mix up flamboyant cocktails which you can enjoy with a few inviting nibbles. It’s the literal peak of the Broadwick Soho’s pleasures.